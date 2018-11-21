The echoes of the 2015 presidential election won by President Muhammadu Buhari reverberated on Tuesday as former President Goodluck Jonathan presented his book, ‘My Transition Hours,’ to the public in Abuja.
Dignitaries that included former Heads of State in Nigeria and West Africa, former ministers and traditional rulers took turns …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2qWWgDe
Get More Nigeria Political News
Dignitaries that included former Heads of State in Nigeria and West Africa, former ministers and traditional rulers took turns …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2qWWgDe
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]