Octavia Spencer has revealed that LeBron James helped her receive fair pay in her upcoming biographical series on Madam C.J. Walker.

The Oscar-winning actress told a Sundance crowd that James had to speak out on her behalf when she was contracted to star in the series which follows the life of beauty product entrepreneur Walker. …



