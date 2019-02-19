Ex-Nigerian international footballer, Osaze Odewingie’s hotel manager has been killed in a shootout between 2 rival cult gangs, in Benin, Edo State.
According to reports, the manager identified as Osato Okunkpolo, was shot dead by members of Eiye and Aye engaged in a shootout in the area on Sunday night, February ...
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2IoJU2k
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to reports, the manager identified as Osato Okunkpolo, was shot dead by members of Eiye and Aye engaged in a shootout in the area on Sunday night, February ...
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2IoJU2k
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]