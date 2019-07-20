JustForex Trading - Start Now

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has confirmed his retirement from international football with Nigeria after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Golden Boot last night.

The former Watford attacker finished the tournament with five goals in seven appearances to win the top scorer’s prize in Egypt.Taking …

