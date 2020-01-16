Sports Odion Ighalo: I left Watford for China because of money – TODAY

#1
Odion Ighalo has said that money was the main reason he chose to go to China when he left Watford, rather than anywhere else.

Despite offers from the likes of Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion, Ighalo said that the money on offer from Changchun Yatai was more beneficial …

odion.JPG

