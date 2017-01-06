Submit Post Advertise

Odion Ighalo Linked With Chinese Club Shanghai Shenhua

    Watford striker Odion Ighalo is reportedly a target again of the cash-rich Chinese Super League, Skysports understands.

    Ighalo was linked with a big-money move to Hebei Fortune China in the summer of 2015 and was then targeted by Shanghai SIPG.

    SIPG coach Sven-Goran Eriksson failed with a £37.5m bid for the Nigerian in July and the Hornets responded by handing the 27-year-old a new five-year contract in August.

    However, SIPG’s city rivals Shanghai Shenhua are now said to be interested in signing the former Udinese and Granada forward.

    Shenhua, who are managed by former Brighton boss Gus Poyet, are understood to be preparing to make a formal offer.

    The Nigeria international scored 29 goals in 38 matches in 2015, and last season 17 in 42, but this campaign he has found the target only twice in 18 appearances.
     
