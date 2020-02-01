Manchester United have signed former Watford striker Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua on loan until the end of the season.
The deal to bring the 30-year-old Nigeria international to Old Trafford contains no option to buy....
read more via BBC Sport – https://ift.tt/2OhMubb
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The deal to bring the 30-year-old Nigeria international to Old Trafford contains no option to buy....
read more via BBC Sport – https://ift.tt/2OhMubb
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]