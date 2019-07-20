JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Odion Ighalo wins 2019 AFCON Golden Boot, See list of top scorers – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Odion Ighalo has won the Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot award after finishing top of the goal-scorer standings.

The Shanghai Shenhua striker finished the tournament with five goals ahead of Riyad Mahrez, Adam Ounas, Cedric Bakambu, and Sadio Mane who all scored three …

ighalo.JPG

read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/30GXvGz

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top