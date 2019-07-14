Nigeria’s sprint sensation, Divine Oduduru didn’t get the kind of start he wanted when he made his Diamond League debut on Friday night.
Oduduru who finished the US Collegiate Games NCAA on high with a 9.86 seconds run finished …
read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2JFzQ2j
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Oduduru who finished the US Collegiate Games NCAA on high with a 9.86 seconds run finished …
read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2JFzQ2j
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]