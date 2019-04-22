Divine Oduduru has broken Nigeria’s thirteen years sub 10 seconds jinx in the 100 meters race.
Oduduru broke his personal and season best records to set a world leading record of 9.95sec to win at the Michael Johnson Invitational on Saturday. He also broke Francis Obikwelu’s …
