Rights activist and President of the Women Arise for Change Initiative, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin has been appointed as the Chairman, Board of Advisors of Project Enable Africa, a not for profit initiate with primary focus on the empowerment of persons with disabilities.
The Project Director of the …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2L51wOZ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Project Director of the …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2L51wOZ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[29]