A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, on Thursday adjourned abruptly the resumed trial of accused persons in the Offa robbery incident, citing security concerns.
The court had commenced sitting on the case at about 9 am with the continuation of hearing. One of the prosecution …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2UBiojP
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The court had commenced sitting on the case at about 9 am with the continuation of hearing. One of the prosecution …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2UBiojP
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[83]