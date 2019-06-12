The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its helicopter crashed in the process of landing while returning from an anti-banditry combat mission in the Northwest Theatre under Operation HADARAN DAJI.
A statement on Wednesday in Abuja by NAF’s spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said that details of the cause of …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2KfqvBg
Get More Nigeria Metro News
A statement on Wednesday in Abuja by NAF’s spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said that details of the cause of …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2KfqvBg
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]