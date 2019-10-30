Metro Officials Worry About Unoccupied Houses In Abuja – Nairaland

#1
Real Estate experts have canvassed the need for government to put in place policy that would compel developers to rent out completed but unoccupied estates in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Unoccupied estates have become a trending issue mostly across the FCT in recent times with some of the …

real estate.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/36ggyel

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[87]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top