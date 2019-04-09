Hello,



As i stated in my previous post i was starting a clothing business. So, now i have opened my clothing store. We are also doing its marketing for some time now like distributing flyers, giving newspaper advertising. We are also promoting it on social media. But we are not getting much leads. i wanted to know which will be better for my business. I am looking to target locally for now.



So which marketing method is good for my business - Offline or Online Marketing? As we have just started so i am looking to make our store and brand name popular. Help me out folks.



Thanks in advannce.