  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Entertainment Offset’s alleged mistress, Summer Bunni says she’s sorry for ruining Cardi B’s marriage – pulse.ng

#1
Summer Bunni has come out to say she is sorry for ruining Cardi's marriage, insisting that she didn't know their marriage was serious.

Looks like we won’t be hearing the last of Cardi B’s divorce from Offset as the alleged mistress who is …



entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2zHuMpV

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top