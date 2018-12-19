Offset’s father has taken to Facebook to get a few things off his chest in regards to Cardi B and Offset’s break-up drama.
Offset’s father described the divorce scandal as a “never-ending drama session. It’s a tic for tack, mudslinging, situation fueled by jealousy, envy, insecurities, psychological …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2SbhQQq
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Offset’s father described the divorce scandal as a “never-ending drama session. It’s a tic for tack, mudslinging, situation fueled by jealousy, envy, insecurities, psychological …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2SbhQQq
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]