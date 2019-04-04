The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the March 9 governorship election in Delta State, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, yesterday assured the people of the state that he would reclaim the stolen mandate freely given to him by them.
This was as he insisted that …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2D7DEar
Get More Nigeria Metro News
This was as he insisted that …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2D7DEar
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]