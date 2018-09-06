Politics Ogboru/Omo-Agege Faction Rejects Direct Primaries In Delta APC – Sahara Reporters

#1
A group under the aegis of the APC Electoral Watch Group, working for Great Ogboru, a Delta State governorship aspirant seeking to contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Ovie Omo-Agege, the senator representing Delta Central in the National Assembly, has rejected the party’s …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2wJqsnY

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[87]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top