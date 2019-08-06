JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Ogoni Clean-up: It’s bad that much time has been lost — UNEP – Vanguard News

#1
Port Harcourt—THE United Nations Environmental Programme, UNEP, has said it is bad that much time has been lost on the implementation of its recommendations on the cleanup of oil polluted Ogoniland, Rivers State, since 2011.

Ogoni land, polluted with oil spills UNEP expressed the disappointment …

ogoni.JPG

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2OHqEjJ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[92]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top