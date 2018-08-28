The Ogoni Youth Federation (OYF) has called on the federal government not to renew the lease for Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 for Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in Ogoniland, which will expire in June 2019.
The youths are alleging that the multinational oil giant had already sent …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2ogoA28
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The youths are alleging that the multinational oil giant had already sent …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2ogoA28
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]