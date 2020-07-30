Ogun: Herdsmen rob family, rape 16-year-old girl - New Telegraph
Police in Ogun State have arrested two herdsmen, Abu Adamu and Muhammadu Aliyu, for alleged armed robbery and rape. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DPS Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects had on Wednesday, September 9, invaded a farm settlement at Afowowa Gbelu village in...
