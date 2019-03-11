The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Dapo Abiodun, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of Saturday’s governorship polls in Ogun State. NAN reports that the state Returning Officer for the governorship poll, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, announced in Abeokuta at about 12. …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2HqPWNQ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2HqPWNQ
Get More Nigeria Political News