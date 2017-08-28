The crisis rocking the Ogun State chapter of the PDP on Monday worsened as Senator Buruji Kashamu (PDP, Ogun East) wrote the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris referring to ex-governor, Gbenga Daniel as a "pathological liar." The law maker said the claim by the ex-governor that he sent assasins to take his life was politically motivated, adding that Gbenga was planning to subvert the due process and the rule of law in the state "where he seeks to foist an illegal caretaker committee on the PDP" despite a subsisting court judgment. The law maker in the letter addressed to the IGP and made available to newsmen in Abuja, said he has no interest in killing the former governor. “This cock and bull story of an attack is part of Daniel’s desperate bid to seek relevance, revive his dimming political career and hijack the structure of the PDP in Ogun State. I have no interest in Daniel's death. “He merely wants to turn the heat on his perceived political opponent and perpetuate the illegal caretaker in Ogun State. "He is afraid that some genuine and concerned party members could resist the brazen illegality and disregard for the rule of law which his actions represent being the arrowhead of the illegal caretaker committee despite being aware of the existence of the democratically-elected and the judicially approved Ogun State PDP Exco. “It was therefore a surprise to me when at about 7p.m. on Friday, the 25th of August, 2017, my attention was drawn to the fact that Daniel, a known pathological liar wrote a petition against me and that the document was being circulated on the social media by his cyber team,” Kashamu said.