Thirty-seven-year-old Ifeanyi Ajaero has been arrested by the police in Ogun state for allegedly chaining his 28-old -wife, Obiageli Ajaero, to a generator on the night of Good Friday, April 14th till the morning of the next day. According to reports, he dished out some beatings to the wife before chaining her to the generator. The matter seems to be reported to the authorities by neighbors as policemen arrived on Saturday morning to arrest Ifeanyi. When he was interrogated, he admitted chaining his wife to the generator, but he claimed that he did it in self defence. Ogun State Police Commissioner Ahmed Iliyasu, described the action as the height of wickedness. He has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to Anti- Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the state Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.