Metro Ogun State Government To Lock Houses Without Toilet Facilities, Arrest Landlords -Nairaland

#1
The Ogun State government says it will to lock up houses without toilet facilities and arrest the landlords to face punishment.

This comes after an outbreak of cholera hit Abule-Otun, Lafenwa, Kuto and Idi-Aba areas of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, killing five persons.

According to Dr Adesanya Ayunde, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Governor Dapo Abiodun’s directive takes effect from this week.

OGUN STATE.jpg


READ MORE
 
[102]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top