The Ogun State government says it will to lock up houses without toilet facilities and arrest the landlords to face punishment.
This comes after an outbreak of cholera hit Abule-Otun, Lafenwa, Kuto and Idi-Aba areas of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, killing five persons.
According to Dr Adesanya Ayunde, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Governor Dapo Abiodun’s directive takes effect from this week.
