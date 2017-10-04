Submit Post Advertise

Metro Ogun Traditional Ruler Attacked By Armed Robbers

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Oct 4, 2017 at 10:51 AM.

    The traditional ruler of Owode-Egba in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Kolawole Sowemimo, has been attacked by armed gang and robbed of his valuables.

    The ruler was attacked by three men on Sunday evening while returning from the state capital Abeokuta at a spot near Daywaterman College on the Abeokuta-Siun road.

    Narrating his ordeal to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, Oba Sowemimo said the robbers had used old car tyres to block the road, forcing him to stop. He said the robbers then ordered him out of his Mercedes Benz car, thoroughly searched him and took away his person effects.

    “I was robbed of cash, wristwatch, two phones, ring and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card among other valuables. They were fully armed. They placed tyres on the road as a ploy to force motorists to reduce speed. The bandits attempted to take away my car but the engine failed to rev. They later snatched a car at the spot after robbing the passengers.
     

