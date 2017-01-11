Former Minister of Information, Chief Nnia Nwodo was elected President-general of the Igbo apex body, Ohanaeze on Tuesday. Sun Newspaper reports that Nwodo was elected by an overwhelming majority votes of delegates from the seven Igbo speaking states takes over from Chief Gary Igariwey who has served out his four-year tenure. Others elected include DIG Hillary Opara (retd) who was elected deputy national president, Uche Okwukwu, secretary general, Emeka Ogwu, treasurer, Professor Chigozie Ogbu, vice president, Ebonyi among others. Deputy Governors of Enugu and Ebonyi, Cecilia Ezillo and Kelechi Igwe witnessed the election while the other governors of the South East were represented at the well attended election. Other dignitaries include Senator Ken Nnamani, Chief Okwy Nwodo, Senator Chuka Utazi, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chief Okey Ezea, Igwe Alfred Achebe of Onitsha, Osita Okechkwu, Prof. ABC Nwosu, among others.