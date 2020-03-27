Oil gains, stocks rally on renewed recovery hopes
Crude prices rose and a gauge of global equities broke out of a three-week trading range on Wednesday as investors bet on a rapid recovery from the coronavirus-induced recession.
www.reuters.com
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Business Nigeria’s active oil rigs fall by 24 percent – TODAY Nigeria News
|Business News
|0
|Business Too early to rejoice as oil price hits $35 – The Guardian Nigeria News
|Business News
|0
|Business Revealed: Under-reported gas flaring leads to over $1bn losses – Businessday NG
|Business News
|0
|Business Oil market improving amid sharp drop in production, says IEA – New Telegraph Nigeria News
|Business News
|0
|Similar threads
|Business Nigeria’s active oil rigs fall by 24 percent – TODAY Nigeria News
|Business Too early to rejoice as oil price hits $35 – The Guardian Nigeria News
|Business Revealed: Under-reported gas flaring leads to over $1bn losses – Businessday NG
|Business Oil market improving amid sharp drop in production, says IEA – New Telegraph Nigeria News