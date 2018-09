Two oil marketers, Yusuf Kwande and Osahon Asemota, as well five companies have been arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court over allegations of $8.4 million fraud.Charged alongside the two oil marketers are five companies namely: Trafigura Beheer BV, Trafigura PTE Ltd, Mettle …Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2xqmssK Get more: Nigeria Business News