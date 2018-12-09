The Federal government said oil marketers would be paid N236 billion out of N348 billion approved by the National Assembly as outstanding subsidy claims on Friday Dec. 14th.
The Chief Operating officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Downstream, Mr Henry Ikem-Obih disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday. …
