World Oil Prices Drops As US Considers Waiver To Iran – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Brent crude oil prices dropped by more than one per cent yesterday after Washington said it may grant waivers to sanctions against Iran’s oil exports next month, and as Saudi Arabia was said to be replacing any potential shortfall from Iran.

International benchmark Brent crude oil futures were …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2ygNO6b

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top