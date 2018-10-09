Brent crude oil prices dropped by more than one per cent yesterday after Washington said it may grant waivers to sanctions against Iran’s oil exports next month, and as Saudi Arabia was said to be replacing any potential shortfall from Iran.
International benchmark Brent crude oil futures were …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2ygNO6b
Get more World News
International benchmark Brent crude oil futures were …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2ygNO6b
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]