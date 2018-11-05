Oil prices rose on Monday as U.S. sanctions against Iran’s fuel exports began but were softened by waivers allowing major buyers to import Iranian crude for a while.
Tehran said that it would defy Washington and continue to sell. Brent crude oil was at $72.83 a barrel …
