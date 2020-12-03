Politics Ojukwu’s son, Bianca in war of words over Obiano – The Nation News


Ojukwu's son, Bianca in war of words over Obiano

By Nwanosike Onu, Awka The son of late Ikemba Nnewi, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Emeka Jr and the father’s widow, Bianca are in war of words over Governor Willie Obiano. Ojukwu’s wife, Bianca, had claimed in one of the interviews she granted one of the National Dailes (not The Nation) claimed...
