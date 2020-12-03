Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ojukwu's son, Bianca in war of words over Obiano - Latest Nigeria News, Nigerian Newspapers, Politics
By Nwanosike Onu, Awka The son of late Ikemba Nnewi, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Emeka Jr and the father’s widow, Bianca are in war of words over Governor Willie Obiano. Ojukwu’s wife, Bianca, had claimed in one of the interviews she granted one of the National Dailes (not The Nation) claimed...
thenationonlineng.net