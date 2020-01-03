Politics Ojukwu Interview (1): The first coup and his battle for one Nigeria – Vanguard

#1
Back in Biafra, General Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu wore an image not different from that of a god.

His reputation always preceded him and at some point, during the war, it looked as if Biafrans could not even breathe without the man...

ojukwu.JPG

Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/31yzcw5

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top