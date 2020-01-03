Back in Biafra, General Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu wore an image not different from that of a god.
His reputation always preceded him and at some point, during the war, it looked as if Biafrans could not even breathe without the man...
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/31yzcw5
Get More Nigeria Political News
His reputation always preceded him and at some point, during the war, it looked as if Biafrans could not even breathe without the man...
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/31yzcw5
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]