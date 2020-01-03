A stray bullet fired during a skirmish between the police and protesting commercial motorcyclists (also known as Okada riders) in Lagos pierced the stomach of a schoolgirl and ruptured her bladder, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt. Mariam Shobukola, 15, had accompanied her school principal to make a payment …
