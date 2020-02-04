The ban and restriction of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) by the Lagos State Government notwithstanding, the usual traffic congestion in the metropolis continued on Monday.
The gridlock along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Agege Motor Road, Oshodi-Isolo and some other parts of the state continued with commuters trekking long distances. …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2v0qRoY
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The gridlock along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Agege Motor Road, Oshodi-Isolo and some other parts of the state continued with commuters trekking long distances. …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2v0qRoY
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[106]