Okada Ban: More Gridlock, commuters stranded in Lagos

#1
The ban and restriction of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) by the Lagos State Government notwithstanding, the usual traffic congestion in the metropolis continued on Monday.

The gridlock along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Agege Motor Road, Oshodi-Isolo and some other parts of the state continued with commuters trekking long distances. …

okada ban.JPG

[106]
