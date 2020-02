Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has thrown his weight behind Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s decision to ban motorcycles and tricycles in Lagos state. Fashola, who is a two-time Governor of the state, insisted that okada was not part of the plan for the state. While speakingRead more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2UxftLU Get More Nigeria Metro News