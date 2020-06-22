Okenwa: Gone, But Never Will Be Forgotten - P.M.EXPRESS
On Friday, 24th July 2020, the remains of Hon. Chidi Ofo Okenwa, Member of the Board of Nigeria Football Federation, Chairman of the Nigeria National League and Chairman of the Enugu State Football Association, was interred at his family compound, Ogonogo Eji by Akpugo in the Nkanu West Local...
pmexpressng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!