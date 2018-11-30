Ex-Super Eagles stars, Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Tijani Babaginda will storm Abuja on December 7 in search of new talents.
The talent hunt is tagged “Kick with Jay Jay Okocha and Tijani Babaginda” and is hosted by Central Emirate International Academy Gwagwalada, Abuja. Head of the Main Organizing …
read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2BHElH8
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The talent hunt is tagged “Kick with Jay Jay Okocha and Tijani Babaginda” and is hosted by Central Emirate International Academy Gwagwalada, Abuja. Head of the Main Organizing …
read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2BHElH8
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]