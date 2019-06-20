Arsenal star Alex Iwobi admitted that his uncle, Jay-Jay Okocha has some dribbling skills but sees himself as the owner of the nutmeg skill.
During the just-concluded season, Iwobi dazzled through opposition’s defence on several occasions with his cheeky move by putting the ball between the …
read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2XogGac
Get More Nigeria Sports News
During the just-concluded season, Iwobi dazzled through opposition’s defence on several occasions with his cheeky move by putting the ball between the …
read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2XogGac
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[38]