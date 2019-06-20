advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sports Okocha has got the skills but the nutmeg is mine, Alex Iwobi boasts – P.M. News

#1
Arsenal star Alex Iwobi admitted that his uncle, Jay-Jay Okocha has some dribbling skills but sees himself as the owner of the nutmeg skill.

During the just-concluded season, Iwobi dazzled through opposition’s defence on several occasions with his cheeky move by putting the ball between the …

alex.JPG

read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2XogGac

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[38]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top