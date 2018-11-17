Former Super Eagles Captain, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has shrugged off the rivalry tag between Nigeria and South Africa. The two teams have well documented tough games since the early 90s and football followers see the Group E Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier today as an avenue to reignite old rivalry.....
Read more via Thisdaylive Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2zYVpGw
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Read more via Thisdaylive Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2zYVpGw
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[60]