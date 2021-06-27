  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Okogie: Buhari has plunged Nigeria into bad economic, political situation – New Telegraph


Chinedu Iroka

Okogie: Buhari has plunged Nigeria into bad economic, political situation - New Telegraph

The Archbishop Emeritus of Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Anthony Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie, has blamed the current dispensation in the country for plunging Nigeria into bad economic and political situation. He made the declaration in a statement made available to our correspondent recently. He...
