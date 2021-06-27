Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
Okogie: Buhari has plunged Nigeria into bad economic, political situation - New Telegraph
The Archbishop Emeritus of Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Anthony Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie, has blamed the current dispensation in the country for plunging Nigeria into bad economic and political situation. He made the declaration in a statement made available to our correspondent recently. He...
