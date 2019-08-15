Okomu Oil Palm Plc wednesday said it was making efforts towards the cultivation of 5,000 hectares of oil palms in Edo State, a move market operators said would boost its turnover and generally enhance its performance going forward.
In a notification to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2YO9N3F
Get more: Nigeria Business News
In a notification to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2YO9N3F
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]