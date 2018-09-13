Amina Mohammed, the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations (UN), says Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, two-time minister of finance, spent years to get Nigeria out of debt, but the country is now back to worrying levels of debt.Speaking at the International Monetary (IMF) and the UN working together conversation on Tuesday, the former minister of environment in Nigeria, expressed her worry on the rising level of debt in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.