Okorocha's Daughter Pelted, Escapes Mob Action In Owerri

Mrs. Uloma Nwosu, eldest daughter of the immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha narrowly escaped lynching Friday, by an angry mob comprising youths from Naze community and traders from Alaba Market, Owerri upon the discovery that alleged looted government properties by the previous administration were concealed in …

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2yrBsrz
