The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has removed Governor Rochas Okorocha’s name from the list of people that will collect certificate of return. Reason: INEC returning officer revealed that he declared Okorocha winner of Imo West Senatorial District under duress. Implication: This development means that the election that produced Okorocha as a …
