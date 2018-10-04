Featured Thread #1
Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has called for the arrest and prosecution of Ahmed Gulak over his “ignoble” role in the APC governorship that led to the cancellation of the exercise.
Gulak was the Chairman of the APC Governorship Primary Election Committee for Imo State and had declared one …
