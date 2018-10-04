Politics Okorocha Calls For Gulak’s Arrest Over Imo APC Election – OluFamous.Com

Featured Thread #1
Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has called for the arrest and prosecution of Ahmed Gulak over his “ignoble” role in the APC governorship that led to the cancellation of the exercise.

Gulak was the Chairman of the APC Governorship Primary Election Committee for Imo State and had declared one …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2zPJITm

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[120]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top