Politics Okorocha celebrates victory, seeks mental test for returning officer – Punch Newspapers

#1
Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday celebrated his victory in the National Assembly election with a promise not to take the victory for granted.

He, however, called for a mental test for the returning officer who claimed that he declared him (the governor) the …



Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2XmXdns

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top