Politics Okorocha Finally Gives Governor Ihedioha Serious Warning – Tori News

#1
Rochas Okorocha, Senator representing Imo West has warned the State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha to stop harassing his wife and children.

Okorocha, who is the immediate past governor of the state said harassing his wife and children by the Ihedioha-led state government was unacceptable...



Read more via Tori News – http://bit.ly/2IjRNnU

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top