Rochas Okorocha, Senator representing Imo West has warned the State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha to stop harassing his wife and children.
Okorocha, who is the immediate past governor of the state said harassing his wife and children by the Ihedioha-led state government was unacceptable...
Read more via Tori News – http://bit.ly/2IjRNnU
Get More Nigeria Political News
Okorocha, who is the immediate past governor of the state said harassing his wife and children by the Ihedioha-led state government was unacceptable...
Read more via Tori News – http://bit.ly/2IjRNnU
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]